Workers demand 35pc raise, cut in prices

LAHORE:A gathering of workers under the aegis of All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions (Regd) demanded the Punjab government take measures to bring down rates of electricity, petrol, gas and food items, and raise the wages of workers employed in industry, banks, commerce, trade and media by 35 percent like the federal government.

In the meeting held in Bakhtiar Labour Hall, here Thursday, Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the Federation, urged all political parties to adopt self-reliance policy to rid the nation of heavy foreign debt by developing industries, commercial entities and agriculture, and follow the Quaid to establish a society based upon democracy, economic and social justice and abolish irrational gap between the rich and the poor in the society and eliminate unemployment. The meeting was also addressed by Akbar Ali Khan, Salah ud Din Ayubi, Nosher Khan, Arshad Gujjar, Osama Tariq, Hassan Munir Bhatti and others.