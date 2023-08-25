CM lauds rescue, relief work in flood-hit areas

The 24th meeting of the provincial cabinet held here Thursday in the CM’s office under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The CM expressed satisfaction over the rescue and relief activities in the affected areas and appreciated the day and night work of Rescue 1122, including ministers, commissioners, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners.

In the meeting, the provincial ministers who visited the flood-affected areas presented reports about the rescue and relief activities. It was decided in the meeting that the 5% discount on payment of motor vehicle tax and property tax through ePay will continue till June 2024.

The meeting approved the construction of a new OPD Block of Mayo Hospital. It also approved outsourcing of angiography services in cardiac units of hospitals, which will add 20 more labs to treat cardiac patients in hospitals.

Safe city projects in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi were approved for inclusion in the development programme of the current financial year.

It was decided to entrust the maintenance and protection of the historic building of Ram Pyari Mahal to the Lahore Walled City Authority. The contract employees of the Dealer Vehicle Registration System of the Excise Department were approved.

It was decided to form a committee for the recruitment and temporary posting of the permanent president of Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited. The cabinet approved the funds for the renovation, decoration, construction and restoration of shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur.