Orders expediting crackdown on narcotics mafia

Caretaker CM presided over a meeting at CM’s office Thursday. He ordered expediting crackdown on the mafia involved in narcotics trafficking across the province. Mohsin Naqvi directed that the police should continue taking indiscriminate action for the eradication of the narcotics mafia, adding that benefit from the latest technology should be availed in order to stop the obnoxious business in the educational institutions. Mohsin Naqvi said, ‘We have to protect the new generation from the scourge of narcotics, adding the institutions concerned by making an excellent coordination should ensure complete eradication of drug mafia.’ It was informed during the briefing that monitoring to identify narcotics peddlers in the educational institutions was launched.
A strict vigilance is ongoing to stop narcotics peddling in the private education hostels. The people can give confidential information on Friends of Police (FOP) app about narcotics trafficking. IG Police presented a report about the crackdown across the province.
