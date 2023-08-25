CM approves school upgrade programme

LAHORE:To bring improvements in the educational and administrative affairs of the schools, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed to upgrade schools. The decision was made in a meeting held at CM’s office here Thursday. The meeting decided to upgrade the schools to bring improvements in the quality of education.

Mohsin Naqvi while giving approval to the school upgradation programme sought an implementable plan in this regard. It was agreed during the meeting to name the upgraded government schools as ‘Punjab Public Schools’.

It was informed during the briefing that in every division, one girl’s and one boy’s school will be upgraded, 216 government schools will be upgraded in Punjab. To enhance capacity building of the teachers of model schools, a training session will be arranged in LUMS and UMT.

The educational and administrative standard of government schools will be brought at par with the excellent private schools. The services of excellent qualified visiting teachers will be availed for the upgraded schools. The buildings, classrooms and laboratories will be made state-of-the-art. A separate wing will be established under a Danish School Authority to regulate administrative affairs of the Punjab Public Schools. Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Finance, Schools and the officials concerned attended the meeting.