PTI revokes UK legal engagement of two lawyers

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cheif Imran Khan, hold flags and signs as they gather during a public rally in Peshawar on April 13, 2022. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced it has revoked engagements of UK lawyers who were initially instructed to act on behalf of Imran Khan and take his case to the United Nations and other international courts.

After an exclusive investigation published by The News and Geo revealed full details of the international legal engagement by the former prime minister and some of his aides, the PTI said on Thursday it has revoked any legal engagements with UK solicitor Rashad Yaqoob, his organisation Human Rights Legal Aid Foundation (HRLAF) and Azhar Siddique, the Pakistan Supreme Court lawyer who is now based in Manchester.

The PTI said that the party and its Chairman Imran Khan “have no association/connection with the organisation HRLAF or Rashad Yaqoob. All communications and engagements, if any, with HRLAF or Mr Yaqoob or any person associated with them by or on behalf of PTI and its chairman is hereby revoked. PTI wants the public at large to be aware that PTI/its chairman does not maintain any link or association with this organisation or person or anyone associated with them nor are in any talks with them, and that no one, including Azhar Siddique, is allowed to appoint any person or organisation on PTI chairman or PTI’s behalf for any purpose, including international legal representation. PTI will engage any international legal representation in any matter when required only through its Secretary General.”

The News had revealed that Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan had instructed England solicitor Rashad Yaqoob to seek legal recourse through the United Nations (UN) and international courts for his legal cases and also lobby the UN and international bodies to intervene on his behalf at the international and Pakistan level over the events that have followed the May 9 attacks on Pakistan Army installations.

The instructions to approach the UN were passed in the most confidential manner to Human Rights Legal Aid Foundation (HRLAF) CEO Rashad Yaqoob to hire leading English lawyers to take Imran Khan’s cases to the UN Human Rights Council, the UN, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and other international forums, according to the evidence.

Initially, PTI leaders condemned Rashad Yaqoob for launching legal action but evidence established that Rashad Yaqoob was indeed hired to act for Imran Khan and raise funds for the international legal aid to fight cases in UN and other forums and that Rashad Yaqoob was fully authorised with a bullet-proof Letter of Instruction (LOI) on behalf of Khan and several further Letters of Instructions from PTI’s top leadership in Pakistan.

The News also produced a letter that showed that Azhar Siddique, who is now based in the UK, confirmed that “I am retained by Imran Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on multiple criminal defence matters in Pakistan.

I confirm that I am authorised to represent Imran Khan (“Mr Khan”) personally and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (“PTI”)” and he had instructed Rashad Yaqoob, CEO of HRLAF “to initiate immediate and urgent international litigation to protect and defend the rights of Mr Khan, who has been arbitrarily convicted, arrested and detained following his recent trial in Islamabad.” Rashad Yaqoob and Azhar Siddique didn’t comment after the PTI made its decision official.