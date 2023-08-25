No gas for Sindh industries for 48 hours

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has stopped gas supply to all industries and power plants in Sindh for the next 48 hours from Saturday. According to a notification from the company, the supply would be halted due to low gas in the system. There has been low pressure in the line resulting in a lower supply of gas.
Gas will be supplied as per the approved priority order, the company said. It warned that strict action would be taken if anyone was found in violation during the gas holiday period.
