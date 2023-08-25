 
Friday August 25, 2023
LHC issues notice to ECP for holding election in 90 days

LHC observes it was constitutional obligation to hold elections in 90 days

By Our Correspondent
August 25, 2023
The Lahore High Court building. — LHC website/File
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others, requiring them to respond by September 6, to a petition seeking court orders for holding elections in 90 days.

The court observed that it was a constitutional obligation to hold elections in 90 days and that the ECP was duty-bound to comply with this obligation. The court, after receiving the petition, has issued notices to the ECP and Attorney General of Pakistan in this regard.