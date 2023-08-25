LHC issues notice to ECP for holding election in 90 days

The Lahore High Court building. — LHC website/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others, requiring them to respond by September 6, to a petition seeking court orders for holding elections in 90 days.

The court observed that it was a constitutional obligation to hold elections in 90 days and that the ECP was duty-bound to comply with this obligation. The court, after receiving the petition, has issued notices to the ECP and Attorney General of Pakistan in this regard.