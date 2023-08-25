Battered rupee drops further to Rs300.22 per dollar in interbank market

Money dealers count Pakistani rupees and US dollars at an exchange in Islamabad. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee surpassed the 300 level per dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, setting a record low for a third straight session.

The rupee fell 0.19 percent to 300.22 per dollar. According to rates provided by the Exchange Companies Association (ECAP), the rupee lost value for a third session in a row, hitting a fresh low of 314 to the dollar in the open market. On Wednesday, the rupee’s closing price was 312 to the dollar. The currency dropped by 2 rupees on day-on-day.

“It’s a simple case of price increase in times of excessive demand. Import outflows are creating pressure. Inflows have also dried up after Eid and no other inflow is in sight,” said Komal Mansoor, the head of research at Tresmark.

In contrast to the 1.25 percent (or about Rs4) gap recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the gap in currency rates between the two markets has grown to more than 4 percent or Rs14.

Increasing demand for dollars from importers to settle their bills and corporate dividend payments, according to analysts, kept the currency under significant pressure. The clearing of the backlog of imports following the lifting of import restrictions has increased the demand for dollars.

In comparison to other major currencies, the US dollar is strengthening. The requirement for a more market-determined exchange rate by the IMF to get financial assistance also contributed to the currency’s decline. Daily demand for dollars is increasing, but there aren’t enough inflows to satisfy it. According to bankers, not all banks are able to open letters of credit for imports. The rupee suffered as a result of worries over the nation’s deteriorating balance of payments situation. Concerns about a bigger current account deficit increased after the country’s current account switched to a monthly deficit of $809 million in July after showing a surplus for four months, increasing pressure on the local unit.

The import demand rationale, however, cannot account for the open market situation where the rupee is depreciating more swiftly. Additionally, the interbank market is catching up to maintain the 1.25 percent exchange rate difference between the interbank and open markets as required by the IMF.

In a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Dr Inayat Hussain said the easing of import restrictions and the rise in demand for dollars among the general public are the main causes of exchange rate fluctuations.