May 9 vandalism: ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in 6 cases

Former premier Imran Khan while speaking in a public gathering. — AFP/File

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday allowed the police to interrogate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in six cases related to the May 9 vandalism.

Duty Judge Ejaz Ajmad Buttar passed the orders while allowing applications filed by the investigation officers for the purpose. The investigation officers had submitted that the PTI chairman was involved in six cases, including the attack on Askari Tower, setting PMLN’s Model Town office and Shadman Police Station on fire. They submitted that offences under Section 131 (Abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan) and others of Pakistan Penal Code had been added in the cases.

They submitted that after the addition of the offences, the accused was required to be interrogated. They pleaded with the court to grant permission to interrogate the accused, who was confined at Attock District Jail.