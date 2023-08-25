Imran moves LHC against bail rejection by ATC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has challenged in the Lahore High Court the decision of the anti-terrorist court to reject his pre-arrest bail in seven cases that were filed following the May 9 incident. Khan argues that he is presently detained in Attock Jail due to a conviction by a trial court in the Toshakhana case.

Given this situation, he asserts that ensuring his physical presence before the court is currently impractical. The petition highlights that on August 8, the final arguments and verdict for the bail applications were scheduled before the judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court, Lahore.

On behalf of the petitioner, an application was submitted requesting exemption from personal appearance, accompanied by a plea to arrange for the petitioner’s attendance at Attock Jail.

Contrary to expectations of rendering a judgement based on the merits of the ongoing pre-arrest bail applications and facilitating the petitioner’s production from Attock Jail, the Anti-Terrorism Court judge dismissed all seven bail applications, citing the petitioner’s failure to appear before the court.

This action, as Khan contends in his petition, has led to a significant miscarriage of justice. The matter will be heard by a division bench of the Lahore High Court.