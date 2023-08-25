Assets case: SC dismisses NAB’s plea seeking revocation of Rana Sana’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed NAB plea seeking revocation of bail of former interior minister and PMLN leader Rana Sanaullah. A two-member bench of SC presided over by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) heard NAB plea on Thursday.

Counsel for NAB took the plea that Lahore High Court (LHC) has nullified inquiry against Rana Sanaullah. The court wrapped up NAB plea seeking cancellation of bail of Rana Sanaullah being in fructuous.

NAB had filed petition for cancellation of bail of Rana Sanaullah in the case of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.