SC maintains stay against Imran’s arrest in lawyer’s murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday maintained its stay order against the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a lawyer’s murder case in Quetta.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition against addition of Imran Khan’s name in the FIR.

During the course of proceeding, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail inquired if the accused had joined the investigation as per the direction of the High Court. He remarked that the accused had to settle whether he would join the investigation or not.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Latif Khosa Advocate said that his client would not appear before the joint investigation team (JIT), adding that anti-terrorism law could not be applied in this case against PTI chairman.

The chief justice remarked that the bench also had other questions in the case, but it could not hear it in the absence of the complainant.

It may be mentioned here that Lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar had been shot dead by the firing of the unknown accused in Quetta on June 6. The son of the slain lawyer had named four people in FIR including Imran Khan.