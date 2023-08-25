Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) sent human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand on Thursday in a sedition case related to the controversial speech against the state institutions.

On August 19, two first information reports (FIR) were registered against Imaan and Wazir at the Tarnol police station and Counter-Terrorism Department police station, following a rally of the PTM in the federal capital. Both were booked on the charges of sedition, preventing government officials from carrying out their duties and damaging public property.

During today’s proceedings, Imaan and Wazir were produced before ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain after a three-day physical remand.

“Voice matching and photogrammetry of Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir have been completed,” said Prosecutor Raja Naveed and sought an extension in their physical remand.

The investigating officer prayed to the court that Imaan was given a piece of paper from which she made the speech. “She needs to be interrogated who gave her that piece of paper.”

ATC Judge Zulqarnain said that the decision would be made based on justice only. Every possible due relief would be given, he added.

Imaan’s counsel Safai Zainab Janjua prayed to the court to hear her client’s bail plea today. To this, the ATC judge remarked that the bail plea could not be heard today; however, he issued a notice of a hearing for the day after tomorrow.

ATC judge allowed Imaan to meet her mother, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, in the courtroom and summoned parties on August 26 on Imaan’s bail application.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted bail and sent Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir to jail on a 14-day judicial in a different case related to “interference in state affairs” and damaging the public property registered after PTM held its rally in Islamabad.