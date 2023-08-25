Gang involved in selling parts of stolen motorcycles busted

karachi: A gang involved in motorcycle theft and a series of robberies across the city was apprehended with the help of CCTV footage within the jurisdiction of the Aram Bagh police station on Thursday.

According to the District South police spokesperson, the gang consisted of three members and it had managed to evade the law enforcers after stealing motorcycles from MA Jinnah Road last week. The police acquired crucial evidence by accessing CCTV footage and launched a search operation to trace and arrest the culprits.

The arrested men were identified as Abid, son of Ismail, Khan, son of Amin, and Imran, son of Ibrahim. The arrests led to the recovery of four motorcycles, two of which were stolen within the limits of the Nabi Bakhsh police station, and the other two from the Aram Bagh locality.