Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case

ATLANTA: Former US president Donald Trump heads to Georgia on Thursday to face racketeering and conspiracy charges and likely be subjected to a historic mugshot.
The 77-year-old Trump will be arrested at Atlanta´s Fulton County Jail, accused of colluding with 18 co-defendants to try to overturn the 2020 election result in the key southern state.
The billionaire´s indictment is his fourth since April and sets the stage for a year of unprecedented courtroom drama as he tries to balance appearing in the dock with running another White House campaign.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he would be arrested at 7:30 pm (2330 GMT) for “having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLLEN (sic) ELECTION.” Trump was able to dodge having a mugshot taken during his previous arrests this year: in New York on charges of paying hush money to a porn star, in Florida for mishandling top secret government documents, and in Washington on charges of conspiring to upend his 2020 election loss.
