Arthur joins team in SL

LAHORE: Mickey Arthur, the Director of Pakistan's men's cricket team, has joined the team in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. An official from the PCB disclosed that he will remain with the squad for the remaining two ODIs against Afghanistan on August 24 and 26, as well as the crucial match against India in the Asia Cup on September 2 in Kandy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Arthur to this position in April of this year. In this capacity, Arthur will play a role in devising, developing, and supervising strategies for the Pakistan men's team.

The 54-year-old will also serve as a member of the coaching staff for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the upcoming tour to Australia, and the home series against the West Indies.