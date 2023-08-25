Qasim to lead Pakistan Shaheens at Asian Games

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named all-rounder Qasim Akram the Pakistan Shaheens captain for the 19th Asian Games, which are scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China.

The cricket tournament -- to be played under T20 format -- and will run from September 28 to October 7. At age 20, Qasim has already participated in 20 first-class matches and 40 T20 matches. He also captained Pakistan during the ICC U19 World Cup in 2022. Among the 15 players selected for the squad, eight have previously represented Pakistan. They are Aamir Jamal (2 T20Is), Arshad Iqbal (1 T20I), Asif Ali (21 ODIs, 55 T20Is), Haider Ali (2 ODIs, 33 T20Is), Khushdil Shah (10 ODIs, 24 T20Is), Mohammad Hasnain (9 ODIs, 27 T20Is), Shahnawaz Dahani (2 ODIs, 11 T20Is), and Usman Qadir (1 ODI, 23 T20Is).

Following the tournament's regulations, the Shaheens will join the event starting from the quarter-finals, scheduled for October 3 and 4. The semi-finals are set to take place on October 6, followed by the final on October 7. The match for the bronze medal will be held on Saturday, October 7. Pakistan secured the bronze medal during their inaugural appearance at the Asian Games held in Guangzhou, China, back in 2010.

Pakistan Shaheens squad: Qasim Akram (captain), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Qadir

Non-traveling reserves – Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan Niazi and Mubasir Khan

Player Support Personnel – Shahid Aslam (head coach-cum-manager), Umar Rasheed (bowling coach), Hanif Malik (batting and fielding coach) and Hafiz Naeem ul Rasool (physiotherapist).