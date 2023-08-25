Aisam to lead Pak Davis Cup team against Indonesia

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq will spearhead Pakistan's campaign in the home Davis Cup tie against Indonesia to be played at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts on September 16-17.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has finalised the Pakistan team for the tie following a week of trials held at the tie venue in Islamabad.

Besides Aisam, Pakistan team will consist of Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Shoaib, Abid Ali and Barkatullah. While Aisam and Aqeel were exempted from the trials, all other three made it to the Pakistan team by finishing ahead of others following trials.

Shoaib, Abid, Yousaf Khalil, Mudassir Murtaza, Barkatullah, Abdullah Adnan and Heera Ashiq were invited for trials as per PTF National Ranking, whereas USA-based Mujtaba Ali Khan was given Presidential Wildcard.

After some exciting and tough matches, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid and Barkatullah were selected. The training camp for the Davis Cup tie will start from September 1 in Islamabad.

After consultations between the PTF Executive Committee and Davis Cup Captain Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, former Davis Cup player Mushaf Zia has been appointed as the team coach. Mushaf will oversee the training camp as well.