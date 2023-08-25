Arshad returns to international action in Budapest today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem will return to international circuit after a year when he flexes his muscles in the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday (today).

In the men’s javelin throw qualification stage which will be held on Friday (today), Arshad has been put in Group B, featuring 19 athletes. His group also has Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and World No1 Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and Finland’s Oliver Halander who is World No6.

The Group meet will begin at 2:45pm PST. Group A, carrying 18 athletes, has two-time world champion and holder Anderson Peters of Grenada, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and the 2022 US World Championship silver medallist Neeraj Chopra of India, Julian Weber of Germany, Julius Yego of Kenya and 2012 London Olympics gold medallist Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Group A meet will begin at 1:10pm PST. As per rules, the athletes who manage 83-metre throws, will automatically qualify for the finals or at least best 12 will qualify.

The final will be held on Sunday. It will be a real test for Arshad to show his fitness and form in the global event where he is featuring for the third time in his illustrious career.

Arshad last featured in the Islamic Games in Turkey in August 2022 and claimed gold. He then underwent elbow and knee surgeries in London towards the end of last year. He took time in his rehab.

He also missed the Asian Championship held recently in Bangkok due to a right knee injury which he developed at the 34th National Games in Quetta in May this year while playing for WAPDA.

However, he continued his rehab and overcame the issue ahead of the World Championship. He looked very fit before moving for Budapest. And in Budapest he feels well ahead of his meet. “Yes, I feel well,” Arshad told ‘The News’ from Hungary on Thursday.

His coach Salman Butt also said that Arshad feels fine. “We did our last pre-competition training session at the weight room. He felt fine,” Salman Butt told this correspondent on Thursday from Hungary.

“And he is now entering a mental phase in which he prepares his mind for the battle ahead,” Butt was quick to add.

He said that it will be a real challenge for Arshad to deliver at a major stage after staying away from international meets for one year due to fitness issues.

“This is Arshad's first competition this season and that is a challenge for him. Nevertheless he is ready to compete so we ask all to pray for team Pakistan,” Butt said.

Arshad is Asia’s top javelin thrower with his personal best throw coming in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he managed a record throw of 90.18 metre that also fetched him gold.

Arshad trained for this major event in Lahore under the watch of Butt and before leaving for Budapest he told ‘The News’ in an exclusive chat if he is able to pull off his personal best he will easily clinch gold.

Arshad made his World Championship debut in 2017 edition in Doha where he failed to qualify for the finals after managing a throw of 81.52 metre. However, in the 2022 Eugene World Championship he finished fifth with a throw of 86.16 metre. Arshad also finished fifth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 84.62 metre.