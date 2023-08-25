McIlroy says Tiger influential as policy board eyes PGA-LIV deal

ATLANTA: Tiger Woods is already making an impact in only two weeks on the PGA Tour policy board as it considers the PGA-LIV deal, fellow board member Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday.



The 15-time major champion was added to an expanded policy board, the tour announced on August 8, a day after 41 players requested the move in a letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

The move was to add transparency and ease tensions of players unhappy at secrecy around the LIV-PGA merger framework unveiled in June by Monahan and Yasir al-Rumayyan, the head of LIV´s backers, Saudi Arabia´s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

As a result of Woods becoming the sixth player on the policy board, players are the majority of the panel that must approve the PGA´s framework agreement with the PIF by the end of the year for its approval. "Tiger being on the board, it´s meaningful that he´s on it, that he´s engaged," McIlroy said. "He has certainly been spending more time on it than I have.

"He has been talking to a lot of people. He´s really engaged in just trying to get the best outcome for the players on the PGA Tour. "I think his difference has been felt already. I think it will only continue to grow as we head towards that December 31st deadline."

The deal would create a for-profit entity involving the upstart LIV Golf League, the PGA and the DP World Tour. Details of the plans under discussion have not been revealed, although Monahan said Tuesday he was confident an agreement would be struck by the end of the year as required under terms of the tentative pact. Among issues to be settled is the fate of LIV and how players who jumped for record prize money and guaranteed deals might be able to return to the PGA Tour should they desire.

McIlroy said not all the players on the board must vote to approve the final deal. "I don´t think all the player directors have to be unanimous," he said. "I don´t think it has to be a unanimous vote. It just has to be a majority." McIlroy said the role of dealing with LIV issues had an impact on his golf performance but he stepped back from such a hands-on role in April and has finished in the top 10 in his past nine events, winning the Scottish Open and placing second at the US Open.