Leader Scheffler questions format at Tour Championship

ATLANTA: Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, each chasing a first FedEx Cup title at the season-ending Tour Championship, say there must be a better way to determine a PGA Tour season´s top player.

World number one Scheffler topped the season points race and thus earned a two-stroke lead over his nearest rival for the 30-player showdown starting Thursday at East Lake in Atlanta.

"I wouldn´t say it´s the best format to identify the best golfer for the year," Scheffler said on Wednesday. "I mean, I get it. It´s made for TV. It may be more exciting for the fans to have this type of format. But as players it´s not the best identifier of who is playing the best throughout the year."

Scheffler will begin the tournament on 10-under par with Norway´s Viktor Hovland, last week´s playoff winner at Olympia Fields, next at 8-under in the quest for an $18 million season playoff bonus.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy opens on 7-under, Masters champion Rahm on 6-under and Memphis playoff winner Lucas Glover on 5-under with others gaining strokes based on season points.

The event winner is season champion, unlike the prior format, where the points leader could lose the event but take the playoff crown.

"I don´t think it´s the best we can come up with," Rahm said. "I did like the old format where, if you came in number one, you really rarely ever fell out of the top three. I thought that was a little bit better."

The Spaniard sees it as the "easiest to understand" format but one that falls short. "It feels like it´s more than just one week. It´s a culmination of a whole year," Rahm said. "So it has a little bit of a different special feel to it."

Scheffler was overtaken in last year´s final round by three-time FedEx Cup winner McIlroy, who is happy with the status quo.