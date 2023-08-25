New committee takes command of Floral Art Society’s Gardenia chapter

The Floral Art Society of Pakistan’s Gardenia Chapter Karachi held their annual cultural programme on Thursday. The programme, titled ‘Ode to the Eras 1960 and 1970s’, had the women participants dressed up in attire that was reminiscent of the glorious years of Pakistan's entertainment industry. The purpose of the event was to celebrate the one year of the outgoing committee of the Gardenia Chapter and welcome the incoming committee.

Nishat Kazmi, the outgoing president of the Gardenia Chapter of Floral Art Society for the year 2022-23, gave the charge of her post to Quratulain Amir who will be the president for the year 2023-24.

Nishat took off her Gardenia president pin and attached it to Quratulian. On a lighter note, the outgoing president stressed that they wanted to have a proper lunch at their programme, but due to unprecedented inflation, they could only arrange high tea.

Salma Ansari was the first president of Gardenia Chapter. The second president was Saleema Feroz, and the third was Nishat who has transferred the presidency to Quratulain. During the last year, the Gardenia Chapter’s senior member Amtul Raoof said, their stall at the horticulture show at Sea View was the best, “and a must to visit for everyone.” She added that a new approach for floral design was introduced by the Gardenia Chapter.

Throughout the year, she said the Gardenia Chapter’s executive committee worked diligently. Each office bearer, she said, did excellent work. She congratulated the outgoing committee and wished good luck to the incoming committee.

The surprising element of the programme was a catwalk in which all the members of the Gardenia Chapter hopped on the stage and resorted to catwalk dressed up as heroines of the Pakistani 1960s or 70s era.