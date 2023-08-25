Another cop martyred by robbers in city

A young police constable (PC) was martyred by robbers in the Old Golimar area on Thursday night. PC Muhammad Adil, 27 was shot dead in Ghans Wali Gali near Rehmania Masjid in the Pak Colony police remit.

Police said Adil, along with three other policemen, was patrolling in the area when the armed robbers opened fire upon the police team, leaving him wounded. The police retaliated, but the suspects managed to escape from the scene taking advantage of narrow lanes.

The police immediately moved Adil to Civil Hospital Karachi, where he succumbed to his injuries. ASI Shahbaz of the Pak Colony police station said that during the shootout, one of the robbers was also injured, and they were carrying out a search operation for him in the area and had also issued an alert to government hospitals. He added that PC Adil was a resident of the Shershah area and had married 10 months ago.

Adil was the second cop martyred in the city this week. On Monday night, police constable Shoaib Awan, was shot dead on his doorstep in Distric Korangi’s Bhittai Colony when he resisted a mugging attempt.

The funeral prayers for the Adil took place at a mosque in Korangi on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. Awan had recently joined the Sindh police and worked at the Karachi Police Office as a naib qasid (helper). He was the only brother of his four sisters. Awan's father, Head Constable Bashir Awan, was martyred in a grenade attack in Bilal Colony on September 28, 2013.