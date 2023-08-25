Baqar orders action against medicine hoarding, substandard drugs

Taking notice of the shortage of life-saving medicines in the market, Sindh’s caretaker chief minister has directed the provincial health department to ensure the availability of the drugs and take strict action against hoarders.

Caretaker CM Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar discussed the shortage of life-saving medicines and the sale of substandard drugs in the market with caretaker health minister Dr Saad Niaz. They decided that the health department would start a campaign against the medicine dealers involved in hoarding.

They also decided that the health department would take strict action against the manufacturers, dealers, pharmacies and stores involved in making and selling substandard drugs. Baqar said that those who are playing with the lives of people must be dealt with strictly.

The two caretaker ministers also discussed dengue and malaria, deciding to activate both programmes further. The local governments were ordered to start anti-mosquito spray in their respective jurisdictions.

Baqar also took notice of a Jirga that was held in Ubauro, District Ghotki, to settle an old dispute of love marriage, in which a minor girl was given as a penalty for marriage to the opponent party.

On the caretaker CM’s directives, the Ghotki police arrested Naser and Madad Bhutto, and are making efforts to arrest the other suspects involved in the incident.

Baqar also expressed sorrow over a road accident that took place at the Jhirk-Mulakatiar Bridge and claimed seven lives. He directed the district administration to help the families of the deceased and ensure proper treatment of the injured.

The caretaker CM also expressed displeasure over the incident of firing on a Punjab-bound passenger bus, in which four passengers were wounded. He directed the Hyderabad DIG to maintain law and order in his jurisdiction, and ensure the protection of people’s lives and properties.

Taking notice of the martyrdom of a police constable of the Pak Colony police station during an encounter in Karachi, Baqar directed the IGP to report to him on the matter. He also directed the police chief to ensure that the culprits are arrested and brought to book.