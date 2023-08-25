Weak state

The cable car incident in Battagram has exposed the vulnerabilities and loopholes in our governance system, including inadequate administration, a fragile social security apparatus, and unplanned civil-safety mechanisms.
That local residents ended up playing a leading role in the rescue operation raises questions about the reliability of the entire administrative apparatus. To win the trust and confidence of the people, the state must make investments in disaster preparedness, response training, infrastructure development, and transparent governance.
Muhammad Bashir
Malakand
