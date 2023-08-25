Neglected areas

The cable car fiasco in Battagram is a sad reflection of the poor and neglectful government administration in the remote areas of Pakistan. The local administration of Allai Tehsil, where this incident took place, appears to have been totally oblivious of the plight of the school-going children of the area.

They do not seem aware that the children were being forced to use such unsafe transport methods just to get an education. Does development only involve fancy projects in big cities? It seems the underprivileged have no voice or rights in our society.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad