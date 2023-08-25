Neglected areas

The cable car fiasco in Battagram is a sad reflection of the poor and neglectful government administration in the remote areas of Pakistan. The local administration of Allai Tehsil, where this incident took place, appears to have been totally oblivious of the plight of the school-going children of the area.
They do not seem aware that the children were being forced to use such unsafe transport methods just to get an education. Does development only involve fancy projects in big cities? It seems the underprivileged have no voice or rights in our society.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
The cable car incident in Battagram has exposed the vulnerabilities and loopholes in our governance system, including...
The inefficiencies and mismanagement of government-owned distribution companies have resulted in electricity...
Fatima Furiro, a ten-year-old girl employed at the haveli of Pir Asad Shah in Ranipur, was allegedly murdered by her...
The Sindh government’s pink people’s bus service is providing cheap and reliable transport to the women of...
Rising incidents of theft, mugging and other criminal activities in Karachi have left citizens anxious and unsafe. It...
In today’s fast-paced world, adopting a healthy diet may seem like a daunting task. However, the significance of...