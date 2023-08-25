Justice for Fatima

Fatima Furiro, a ten-year-old girl employed at the haveli of Pir Asad Shah in Ranipur, was allegedly murdered by her employer. Reports say that the post mortem confirmed that she was tortured and sexual assault is also suspected. An SHO, along with a doctor and a compounder have been suspended for allegedly trying to help the culprits. This is not an isolated incident and there are many other girls who have suffered vicious abuse and are awaiting justice.

Now is the time to take immediate action against those responsible for what happened to Fatima and all others involved in such crimes. We must also take measures to protect girls like Fatima from falling victim to such cruelty.

Irshad Ahmed

Jamshoro