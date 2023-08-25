 
Friday August 25, 2023
Newspost

More buses

August 25, 2023

The Sindh government’s pink people’s bus service is providing cheap and reliable transport to the women of Karachi. The service is helping to expand the options women have in terms of mobility.

It is hoped that more routes and buses can be added to this service as there are only a few right now and many women who would benefit from these buses are unable to access them.

Namira Muslim

Karachi