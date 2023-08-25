Safe streets

Rising incidents of theft, mugging and other criminal activities in Karachi have left citizens anxious and unsafe. It is imperative that the law-enforcement agencies and local authorities take swift and effective measures to address this pressing matter.
The safety and well-being of our communities must be a top priority. Increased police presence, community engagement programmes and improved street lightning can contribute to safer streets.
Maryam Shahbaz
Karachi
