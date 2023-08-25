Perilous ride

Chairlifts are more than just a business in Pakistan, many still rely on them for transport. Sadly, as the incident in Battagram has proven, these chairlifts can be unsafe. The different materials used, such as the ropes which hold the chairlift and which it moves along, tend to be of a low quality. Nor are these vehicles particularly well maintained.
As a result, accidents are prone to take place, particularly amidst adverse weather conditions such as high winds. The government has to strictly and regularly monitor chairlifts and ensure SOPs are in place to prevent any mishaps.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
