Watch and learn

We in Pakistan need to learn some lessons on the importance of investing in human resource development and adopting the vision of our founding fathers, who wanted Pakistan to be a modern democratic welfare state. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole is a tribute to the vision of Jawaharlal Nehru and his emphasis on education. We must accept that India benefited from sticking to the vision of their founding fathers. What is happening in PM Modi’s India is indeed a departure from Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru’s vision of a secular democratic state. However, having laid down the foundations of democracy, India has been able to withstand political shocks without jeopardizing its development.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore