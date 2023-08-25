Watch and learn

We in Pakistan need to learn some lessons on the importance of investing in human resource development and adopting the vision of our founding fathers, who wanted Pakistan to be a modern democratic welfare state. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole is a tribute to the vision of Jawaharlal Nehru and his emphasis on education. We must accept that India benefited from sticking to the vision of their founding fathers. What is happening in PM Modi’s India is indeed a departure from Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru’s vision of a secular democratic state. However, having laid down the foundations of democracy, India has been able to withstand political shocks without jeopardizing its development.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
The cable car incident in Battagram has exposed the vulnerabilities and loopholes in our governance system, including...
The inefficiencies and mismanagement of government-owned distribution companies have resulted in electricity...
The cable car fiasco in Battagram is a sad reflection of the poor and neglectful government administration in the...
Fatima Furiro, a ten-year-old girl employed at the haveli of Pir Asad Shah in Ranipur, was allegedly murdered by her...
The Sindh government’s pink people’s bus service is providing cheap and reliable transport to the women of...
Rising incidents of theft, mugging and other criminal activities in Karachi have left citizens anxious and unsafe. It...