Alvi vs the ECP

President Dr Arif Alvi has been a busy man. First came his tweeted revelation that he had not signed the Official Secrets Act and Army Act amendment laws, alleging that his ‘staff’ had misrepresented the situation to him. The fallout of that had barely died down – in fact, has still not died down – when came a letter by the president to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday asking for a meeting in two days to fix “an appropriate date” for holding the general elections. The ECP chief hasn’t taken much time in drafting out a reply saying he will not be meeting with the president. He says that the National Assembly was dissolved in terms of Article 58(1) of the constitution on the advice of the prime minister on August 9, 2023 and that after the amendments to the election laws, the president is no longer empowered to fix the date for polls. And so the ECP is “of the considered view that participation in the meeting would be of scant consequence”. CEC Raja’s letter cites Section 57 of the Elections Act, 2017 which after an amendment gives the ECP increased power regarding holding of polls: and the “commission has been empowered to announce the date or dates for the General Election”.

One would be forgiven for having a case of major deja vu here, the issue having all the makings of another constitutional controversy like the one we witnessed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the two provincial assemblies were dissolved and elections did not take place within the constitutionally mandated 90 days. As happens with much else in the political realm these days, this issue too needs to be deferred to legal observers, most of whom are of the view that the CEC’s letter to the president is not legally sound because, at the end of the day, the constitution trumps the amendments to the Elections Act, 2017. The question is: what happens now in this very obvious power tussle between the president and the ECP? Will President Alvi now just opt to announce a date for the general elections, without consulting with the PM or the CEC? This can complicate matters for the caretaker setup as well as the ECP and in all likelihood the matter will again go to the Supreme Court. The SC on its part is unfortunately again in the eye of a storm due to CJP Bandial’s remarks on Wednesday regarding the Toshakhana case, the CJ saying that the trial court’s verdict prima facie had mistakes.

In recent weeks, political parties like the PPP have been saying that elections should not be delayed and must be held within 90 days. This despite the fact that the PPP had signed off on the new census approved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI). Many analysts had warned back then that the CCI’s decision would effectively and inevitably lead to a delay in elections. That is exactly what happened when the ECP announced that the delimitation of the constituencies across the country would be notified in December. Is it that after the ECP’s announcement, an alarm bell rang within some political stakeholders that a delay in elections could be indefinite if they do not take place within 90 days, just as it had happened in Punjab and KP? We may not know what all has transpired behind the scenes but with rumours floating around that if elections are delayed, there is no guarantee when and if they happen at all, these are all very valid concerns. Unfortunately, the president’s letter and the CEC’s response seem like a face-off that will surely lead to more political uncertainty at a time. We can neither afford that nor a democracy in which elections are delayed on one pretext or the other. There is no excuse for not respecting the people’s mandate.