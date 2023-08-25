FBL’s 1H profit surges 76pc

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has reported a 76 percent increase in its half-year net profit on account of an increase in the profit earned income. In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bank reported a net profit of Rs7.659 billion for the half-year ended June 30, up from Rs4.357 billion during the same period the previous year.

The bank also announced an interim cash dividend of Re1/share. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs5.05, compared with Rs2.87 last year. Faysal Bank said its profit earned income for the half-year rose to Rs82.106 billion, compared with Rs40.816 billion a year earlier. However, profit expenses remained higher at Rs51.368 billion from Rs24.583 billion a year ago.

For the quarter ended June 30, the bank recorded a net profit of Rs4.352 billion, up from Rs2.148 billion during the same period last year. EPS for the quarter was recorded at Rs2.87 from Rs1.41 a year ago.

A spokesperson said that the total assets of the bank experienced a remarkable 14 percent increase, reaching Rs1.2 trillion, compared to December 2022. This expansion reflects FBL’s solid foundation and its ability to seize opportunities while managing risks prudently.

FBL CEO Yousaf Hussain said, “Faysal Bank’s remarkable financial performance in the first half of 2023 is a reflection of our commitment to our customers, shareholders, and the principles of Islamic banking. We are dedicated to delivering sustainable value and nurturing trust.”