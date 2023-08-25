Gold rates remain flat

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Thursday following the massive fluctuation during the previous sessions.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market stood unchanged at Rs232,600/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also remained the same at Rs199,417.
However, gold rates increased by $11 to close at $1,915/ounce in the international market. Silver rates also remained unchanged at Rs2,800/tola, while the price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,400.54.
