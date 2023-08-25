SCB Pakistan posts record profit in 1H’23

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited reported a record profit before tax of Rs38.1 billion for the first half of 2023, up 73 percent from a year earlier, driven by strong income growth and lower impairments.

The bank, which is a subsidiary of London-based Standard Chartered PLC, said its profit after tax rose 132 percent to Rs18.8 billion in the six months ended June 30.

Its net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, surged 150 percent to Rs32.9 billion, reflecting proactive balance sheet management, pricing discipline and higher interest rates.

Operating expenses increased 27 percent to Rs8.5 billion, in line with inflation, while impairments decreased by 99 percent to a net release of Rs12 million, as the bank adopted a prudent risk approach and recovered bad debts.

The bank’s total revenue grew 70 percent to Rs46.6 billion, with positive contributions from all segments. The bank’s chief executive officer, Rehan Shaikh, said the record performance reflected the bank’s resilience, strong foundations and enhanced headway towards achieving its strategic priorities.

“Our results are also reflective of our commitment to the country and our desire to gain opportunities in the market whilst providing best-in-class banking services to our clients,” he said in a statement.

The bank’s total deposits stood at Rs726 billion at the end of June, up 17 percent from the end of December 2022. Current accounts grew 25 percent to Rs419 billion, while net advances remained flat at Rs252 billion.

The bank’s return on equity, a measure of profitability, was 40.8 percent, while its capital adequacy ratio, a measure of financial strength, was 21.1 percent, well above the regulatory requirement of 12.5 percent. The bank declared an interim cash dividend of Rs2.5/share, or 25 percent of its face value.