Energy minister takes charge of CCoE

ISLAMABAD: The government has reshuffled its top energy committee, appointing the energy minister as its new head and adding more members from various ministries, a notification said.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), which oversees the implementation of energy projects and policies, was previously chaired by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Shahbaz. The CCoE will now be led by Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, who also holds the portfolio of power and petroleum, the notification said. The committee will include the ministers of finance, planning, communications, railways, maritime affairs, law and justice, climate change and water resources.

The notification also said that advisers to the prime minister on establishment and finance, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, and the secretaries of finance, power, petroleum, law and justice divisions could join the committee as special invitees. Under the terms of reference, the CCoE will ensure smooth implementation of energy projects currently underway or in the pipeline, in particular projects falling under the umbrella of CPEC well within the timelines stipulated for these projects. It would also identify and remove bottlenecks in the expeditious implementation of these projects apart from identifying the flaws and deficiencies of the existing legal and institutional framework governing the energy sector and formulating reform initiatives.

The CCoE would also review the current energy policy and remove its weaknesses. It has also been mandated to formulate policies, and plans on energy conservation and regular monitoring of such policies and plans. It will also conduct inter-ministerial coordination whenever required, but at least once every fortnight.

Oil prices slip

BENGALURU: Oil prices slipped on Thursday, still under pressure from the previous day's weak data from major economies, which had investors worried about the demand outlook and as the dollar strengthened ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Brent crude fell 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $83.05 a barrel by 1541 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $78.77 a barrel. At their session low, both sessions had been down by more than a dollar.

"Disappointing data and nerves that the Federal Reserve could reinforce a hawkish stance are weighing on oil," said Fiona Cincotta, analyst at City Index. On Wednesday Japan reported shrinking factory activity for a third straight month in August. Euro zone business activity also declined more than expected and Britain's economy looked set to shrink in the current quarter.

US business activity approached the stagnation point in August, with growth at its weakest since February. But data also that showed labor market conditions remained tight despite the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes.

Federal Reserve officials and other global central bankers were headed to Jackson Hole, where Powell will address the symposium on Friday. Investor caution on the eve of his remarks lifted the safe-haven dollar. A costlier greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, denting demand.