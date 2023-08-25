Stocks close higher on optimism over circular debt management plan

Stocks closed higher on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors cheered reports of a virtual dialogue between the caretaker government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held over a plan to tackle the country’s chronic power sector debt, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 0.7 percent or 332.14 points to close at 47,750.77 points after touching a high of 47,994.19 points earlier in the session.

The index had fallen 2.6% in the previous four sessions amid political uncertainty and economic challenges. The KSE-30 index also gained 152.69 points or 0.91 percent to close at 17,006.38 points.

Traded shares increased by 63 million shares to 251.691 million shares from 188.680 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs12.798 billion from Rs8.794 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.105 trillion against Rs7.065 trillion. Out of 318 companies active in the session, 175 closed in green, 115 in red and 28 remained unchanged.

Dealers said the market welcomed reports that a virtual dialogue between the caretaker government and the IMF over the circular debt management plan held, which aims to reduce the power sector’s arrears by improving efficiency, tariff rationalization and subsidy reforms.

“The market sentiment remained positive throughout the day as the initial virtual dialogues between the caretaker government and IMF regarding the circular debt management plan boosted confidence,” said Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities.

The circular debt, which refers to the accumulation of unpaid bills in the power sector, has been a major issue for Pakistan’s economy and a key condition for the IMF’s $3 billion loan programme that was agreed in July.

The caretaker government, which took charge last week after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped down following completion of the Parliament’s five years term, has said it will implement reforms to address the circular debt and other fiscal challenges.

Oil and gas, banking and technology stocks led the gains, while consumer goods and cement shares lagged.

Resultantly, blue-chip stocks of the banking, technology and energy sector received handsome buying interest. MCB, UBL, SYS, POL and MEBL were the stars of the day as they added 203 points. On the flip side, DAWH, FABL and NESTLE lost 77 points as they saw some selling interest.

The highest increase was recorded in Mari Petroleum, which rose by Rs18.86 to Rs1,655.82 per share, followed by Bal. Wheels, which increased by Rs11.17 to Rs160.07 per share. A significant decline was noted in Nestle Pakistan, which fell by Rs102.17 to Rs7,097.83 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which decreased by Rs9 to Rs1,760 per share. Muhammad Waqar Iqbal, an analyst at JS Research, advised,” Going forward, we recommend investors to avail any downside as an opportunity to buy in the construction and export-oriented sectors.”

Faysal Bank remained the volume leader with 21.922 million shares which closed lower by Rs1.79 to Rs23.94 per share. It was followed by Nishat Chun Pow with 15.282 million shares, which closed higher by Rs1.03 to Rs23.82 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Gul Ahmed, Oil & Gas Dev., Fauji Cement, Pak Petroleum, WorldCall Telecom, Habib Bank, Pak Stock Exchange and Bankislami Pak. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 214.371 million shares from 180.393 million shares.