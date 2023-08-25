SBP forex reserves fall by $125m to $7.93bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $125 million to stand at $7.930 billion in the week ending August 18, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday.

The total reserves of the country dropped by $131 million to stand at $13.248 billion. The reserves of commercial banks also slightly fell by $6 million to $5.317 billion. Pakistan’s central bank attributed the decline in the foreign exchange reserves to an external debt repayment.

“The reserves are down, partially due to debt repayments. The pressure on the rupee suggests that import payments have increased, and the current account deficit was also high in July. This could result in further pressure on reserves,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“However, SBP expects more inflows to come during the ongoing quarter from multilateral and commercial sources, which would support reserves,” Rauf added. Pakistan recorded a current account deficit of $809 million in July after four straight months of surpluses due to the lifting of import restrictions and decline in remittances. The country saw a deficit of $504 million in June.

Analysts predict that as imports rise, made worse by higher global oil prices, and exports and remittances decline, the current account gap would widen, further depressing rupee. “The CAD could widen more than we expect, given continued reports of import backlogs, the dependence of the manufacturing sector on foreign inputs, and reconstruction needs after last year’s floods,” said Fitch Ratings in a report released last month.

“Nevertheless, currency depreciation could limit the rise, as the authorities intend for imports to be financed through banks, without recourse to official reserves. Remittance inflows could also recover after partly switching to unofficial channels to benefit from more favourable parallel market exchange rates,” it added.

“The authorities expect $25 billion in gross new external financing in FY24, against $15 billion in public debt maturities, including $1 billion in bonds and $3.6 billion to multilateral creditors,” it noted.

However, the SBP expects the country will repay $24.5 billion in foreign debt. This includes principal repayment of about $21 billion and interest payments of $3.3 billion. Out of the $21 billion principal repayments, the central bank expects a rollover of around $11.3 billion.