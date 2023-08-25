SBP deputy governor says inflation passedpeak, seen slowing in second half of FY2024

KARACHI: Pakistan’s inflation has passed its peak and is expected to start decelerating in the second half of the current fiscal year, the central bank’s deputy governor said on Thursday.

The inflation rate in Pakistan was more than 100 percent in FY2023, indicating that prices across the board increased significantly.

The country’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation increased from 12.2 percent in fiscal year 2022 to 29.2 percent in fiscal year 2023. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) kept the interest rates elevated to control prices, and inflation decreased to 28.3 percent in July from 29.4 percent in June.

“We expect that the inflation will decline in the second half of this fiscal year,” Dr Inayyat Hussain, the SBP’s deputy governor, said at a seminar on “High Inflation Dynamics Learning & Insights for Future Economic Planning.”

“Inflation is projected to average between 20 and 22 percent in fiscal year 2024.” Despite criticism for being painful for businesses and consumers, the SBP’s tough measures against the country's surging inflation were necessary to ensure that the inflation would eventually decline, Hussain said.

“A substantial increase in the policy rate is one of the measures, and as a result, inflation has begun to decline. To address the emerging macroeconomic challenges, monetary policy has responded quickly.”

The SBP has raised the policy rate by 15 percentage points since September 2021 to combat the surging inflation. The policy rate is currently at its highest level of 22 percent.

Hussain said that inflation has peaked and a variety of factors suggest that the downward trend will continue. The base effect is a significant factor in lowering inflation readings, although tight monetary policy also contributed to the slowdown of the economy, he noted.

“Already, there has been a significant slowdown in economic activity. Utilisation of the [manufacturing sector] capacity is still much lower. It’s encouraging to see that consumer and industry expectations for inflation have started to ease.”

The business outlook throughout the industries and services sectors appears to be improving, according to recent surveys, he said.

Hussain said that price stability is the SBP’s primary goal, followed by financial stability and support for policies that promote economic growth.

He also said that fiscal consolidation is essential to supplement monetary policy efforts to reduce aggregate demand.

“We are confident that Pakistan will have a primary budget surplus this fiscal year,” he said. He suggested that the tax net needs to be expanded to include hitherto untaxedsectors, such as the real estate sector. To prevent tax evasion, it is also necessary to increase the efficiency of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Hussain believes that structural reforms are required to ensure price stability and long-term economic growth.

In response to a question on how currency depreciation affects inflation, he said, “As a country, we have decided that the exchange rate would be determined by the market, with market players determining the rates.”

Experts, including former finance minister and central bank chiefs said the inflation only be tamed by tightening monetary policy and improving market sentiment.

Speaking at the conference, former finance minister Miftah Ismail said the main causes of inflation were the growth in money supply and the devaluation of the rupee.

He said that cutting interest rates would not help to curb inflation, as the prices of petroleum products and electricity were beyond the government’s control. He also dismissed the idea of using administrative measures to control prices, saying that they would backfire.

Ismail said that the interest rate tool was effective in containing inflation, as it reduced the demand for money and discouraged speculation. He also suggested opening up markets to competition, which he said would lower prices.

Former central bank governors Reza Baqir and Ishrat Hussain also participated in the panel discussion, which was moderated by HUMANEX CEO Dr. Salman Shah.

Baqir said that instability in the economic environment also contributed to inflation, as it led people to invest in dollars and gold, which weakened the rupee and increased import costs.

He said that the gap between the interbank and open market rates for the dollar had widened to its widest level ever, which had a negative impact on the exchange rate and inflation.

Baqir attributed the rise in the dollar rate to both fundamental factors and market sentiment. He said that people were expecting difficult times ahead and were therefore investing in dollars.

Baqir suggested that policies be designed to convince people that the rupee would strengthen in the coming days, which would have a positive impact on the exchange rate. He also said that both the policy rate and money supply needed to be considered simultaneously to contain inflation.

He recalled that a similar situation occurred in 2019, when interest rates were raised to contain inflation and efforts were made to improve market sentiment. This resulted in a positive outcome for the exchange rate.

Baqir said that although the IMF program had been restored, market sentiment had not improved, which was negatively impacting the exchange rate.

Hussain said that inflation disproportionately affected the poor, pensioners, and those who relied on fixed incomes. He noted that this could lead to high dropout rates among children, as their families could not afford to pay for their education.

Hussain blamed both the government and the private sector for the economic mess. He said that if the government did not meet the expectations of the people, the private sector would not play its entrepreneurial role. He believed that the country could progress and prosper if the government, private sector, and NGOs worked together.

Hussain also attributed the fiscal problems of the country to the non-taxation of certain sectors, such as agriculture, transport, and real estate. He said that these sectors needed to be brought into the tax net to increase revenues and reduce deficits.

Iran’s consul general Hassan Nourian, said his country had adopted various policies to deal with inflation and the impact of sanctions, while also pursuing a strategic approach of “looking east” to diversify its trade partners.

He said that one of the most important reasons for inflation in Pakistan was the consumption of monetary and national assets to import energy like crude oil and natural gas, while Iran had the biggest energy resources in the region with easy availability and cheap prices.

Nourian said Iran was ready to cooperate with Pakistan in various fields, especially in energy, trade, and transportation sectors.