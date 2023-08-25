Corporate sector calls for tough decisions to rein in inflation

KARACHI: High inflation has hit the corporate sector hard in Pakistan, raising the cost of doing business and eroding the competitiveness of the market, top officials said on Thursday.

They spoke to The News on the side-lines of the seminar titled “High Inflation Dynamics” on Thursday. Tariq Ikram, former minister of state and former chairman Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) said that the caretaker government can take tough decisions to contain inflation as the cabinet is comprised of capable people and is “independent of vote”. The caretaker setup has good intentions, and wanted to contain inflation to improve the economy. “I think this government can do it and hope so that it would,” he added.

Ikram attributed high inflation in the country to both external and internal factors.

Externally, prices of commodities pushed inflation up, while internally, balance of payment and fiscal deficit had a part in spiking inflation, as “it is mainly exchange rate-driven”. The former TDAP chairman said that though inflation has peaked to its highest level in the country, fortunately Pakistan was able to avoid hyperinflation, which meant that the country avoided the inflation rate going up to 50 percent on monthly basis.

Amir Paracha, Chairman of Unilever Pakistan and President Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), shared the experiences of the fast moving consumer goods sector during the last three to four years of high inflation.

“First it was Covid-19 followed by supply shocks, Russia-Ukraine War, climatic crisis and balance of payment issue,” he said, adding that due to high prices demand contracted, but since the sector engages in the production of essential items, it was not severe.

Farhan Muhammad Haroon, CEO of Haleon Pakistan Limited spoke on the performance of the pharmaceutical sector. He said that as large scale manufacturing fell in the country, pharmaceutical sector posted 28 percent negative growth.

“The challenge in our case is very huge as we get approval of price hike from the government, but the inflation is so high that people have to compromise on their health budget,” he added.

Veqarul Islam, CEO of Jaffar Business Systems said that his sector has to adopt tough decisions to keep the heads above despite high inflation. He pointed out thatdocumented businesses suffered during this time, while the undocumented businesses thrived.

Shoaib Hassan, Chairman of State Life Corporation of Pakistan pointed out that insurance is nascent sector in the country, as Pakistan has only 0.6 percent penetration compared to global standard of four percent. “I focused on how to protect people and the society in uncertain times by increasing insurance penetration,” he stated.

Adnan Afridi, Managing Director of National Investment Trust (NIT) said that Assets Under Management (AUM) sector performed well in high inflation, as more money was diverted from equity to fixed income. He said that fixed instruments performed exceptionally well in terms of inflation in the last twenty years.

Jahangir Paracha, CEO of Engro Chemicals & Polymers said that rising cost has remained a big issue for the sector as it has dented job creation efficiency.

Farooq Bokhari, Chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) said that his sector has been the worst victim of inflation and proposed that the government should come out of the responsibility of price fixation of medicines in the country.