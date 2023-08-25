CEC declines Alvi’s invitation for meeting to fix poll date

President Dr Arif Alvi (Left) and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Citing the recent amendment to the Elections Act, 2017, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Thursday declined President Dr Arif Alvi’s invitation to a meeting to fix a poll date, saying that participation in such a meeting would be of “scant consequence”.



The letter, a copy of which is available with The News, declining the meeting, came a day after President Alvi invited the CEC for consultation on the date for the upcoming general election. The CEC contended that the President had no role in fixing the polls date, being now exclusively the mandate of the Election Commission.

The CEC pointed out that the National Assembly had been dissolved on the advice of prime minister, and said it was “imperative” to point out that Section 57 of the Elections Act had been amended due to an act of Parliament, which had empowered the commission to “announce the date or dates for the general elections”.

The text of the letter says, “However, after the amendment to Section 57, the commission has been empowered to announce the date or dates for the general election. Where the President dissolves the National Assembly, in his discretion, as provided in Article 58(2), read with Article 48(5) of the Constitution, then he has to appoint a date for the general election. However, if, the Assembly is dissolved on the advice of the prime minister or by afflux of time as provided in Article 58(1) of the Constitution, then the Commission understands and believes that the power to appoint a date or dates for elections rests exclusively with the Commission.”

The letter contended that the commission claims that the reliance placed on the provisions of the Constitution in the President’s letter was not applicable in the present context and notes Article 48(1) of the Constitution provides that the President shall act on the advice of the prime minister. The Clause (5) of Article 48 contains non-obstante clause. “It is on record that the National Assembly was dissolved on the advice of the prime minister; therefore, the provisions of Article 48(5) are not attracted thereto,” it reads and emphasises that delimitation of constituencies was one of the foundational legal steps towards the election.

In pursuance of the last preceding census, officially published on Aug 7, 2023, the commission decided to carry out fresh delimitation of constituencies as provided under Section 17(2) of the Elections Act, 2017, to protect the fundamental rights of contesting candidates, political parties and the electorate as guaranteed under Article 17(2) of the Constitution.

The letter says that the Election Commission was taking the responsibility of holding a general election very seriously and had also initiated the process of inviting major political parties for seeking their views on the electoral roadmap.

The CEC says in the letter that the Commission holds the office of President in high esteem and it has always been an honour to meet and seek his kind guidance on national issues at an opportune time.

“…the Commission is of the considered view that participation in the meeting would be of scant consequence”, the letter concluded.

Following the development, the President House sought the legal opinion of the Ministry of Law and Justice on the letter written by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja. According to an official announcement made by the Presidency, legal opinion on the position of the Election Commission of Pakistan had been sought whether only the ECP had the authority to give the election date. The President House said a letter had been written to the Ministry of Law and Justice secretary for legal opinion. President Dr Arif Alvi wrote a letter to CEC Sikandar Raja on Wednesday, inviting him to fix the date for the general election. In his letter, the President quoted Article 244 of the Constitution, saying he was duty-bound to get the elections conducted in the 90 days’ prescribed period once the National Assembly is dissolved prematurely.

He mentioned Clause 5 of Article 48 for ready reference in his letter, which reads as: “(5) where the President dissolves the National Assembly (notwithstanding anything contained in clause (1), he shall: (a) Appoint a date not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution for holding of a general election to the Assembly; and “(b) Appoint a caretaker cabinet in accordance with the provisions of Article 224 or, as the case may be, Article 224A”.