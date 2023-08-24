CITY PULSE

Unplugged

The Pakistan American Cultural Center is hosting ‘Unplugged’, a concert featuring young musicians to raise awareness around the facts and figures of youth mental health, on August 26. Guests are requested to be seated by 7:45pm. Contact the neuroscience institute Synapse at 0309-8882223 for tickets or the PACC at 021-35215305 for more information.

A Line That Divides

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farida Batool, Wajeeha Batool, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Huma Gul, Fawad Jafri, Ayaz Jokhio, Mahbub Jokhio, Hooria Khan, Seema Nusrat, Anusha Ramchand, Mariyam Rehman, Nausheen Saeed and Mohammad Ali Talpur. Titled ‘A Line That Divides’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Nabz

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahsan Javaid, Azhar Sheraz, Fakhra Asif, Farazeh Syed, Haider Ali Naqvi, Javaid Mughal, Ramsha Rubbani, Sana Saeed, Saqiba Suleman and Ujala Khan. Titled ‘Nabz’, the show will run at the gallery until August 25. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Confessions of a Dustpan

The Indus Valley School Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Samra Mansoor and Lujane Pagganwala. Titled ‘Confessions of a Dustpan’, the show will run at the gallery until August 25. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.

Karwaan

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shahzad Zar, Annal Haque, Hasan Baqer, Luluwa Lokhandwala, Kaneez Fatima, Kashish, Nida Fatima Syed, Rahat Tasneem, Sana Irfan, Sadia Shahid and Shabbir Mohammed. Titled ‘Karwaan’, the show will run at the gallery from August 22 to September 1. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.