Bilawal says foreign ministry strengthened ties with Western countries

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under his leadership took steps to improve bilateral relations with Western countries, which will have far-reaching effects.
Addressing an event, Bilawal said that the removal of Pakistan’s name from FATF’s grey list has also increased business opportunities. He said that great efforts had been made to revive the IMF programme with positive results and hopefully Pakistani entrepreneurs would continue to get opportunities due to the GSP Plus agreement with EU. He appreciated the role of diplomats posted in Karachi for improvement in bilateral relations and assured them of his full cooperation in this regard.
