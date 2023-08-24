KP resumes free treatment facility

PESHAWAR: The State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLICP) which had suspended its free health services to patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Sehat Card Plus Programme due to lack of payment by the provincial caretaker government the previous day, withdrew the earlier notification and announced to resume services on Wednesday.

The insurance company had suspended its services on Tuesday and stated that it will discontinue the free health services across the province if the government didn’t clear its arrears by Friday, August 25.

“All panel hospitals working under Sehat Card Plus Programme (in) KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are advised to stop taking new admissions under the Sehat Card Plus Programme, KP w.e.f 22 Aug 2023, till further directions.However, the immediate emergencies and life saving procedures would be allowed under pre-authorisation,”the issuance company had announced it on Tuesday.

It caused panic among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as majority of the people can’t afford to pay for their treatment in the government and private hospitals.

The caretaker government, headed by an Muhammad Azam Khan has not been able to pay arrears to the insurance company, held negotiations with relevant authorities and managed to restore the free health services. The insurance company on Wednesday issued another notification and announced restoration of services.

“It is notified for the information of all stakeholders that notification of stoppage of services Under Sehat Card Services dated 21st Aug 2023 stands withdrawn.

The services under the programme would remain continued till August 31, 2023,” the insurance company stated it in a notification.

According to official sources, the caretaker government held talks with officials of the insurance company and again made some pledges of making payments before August 31.

The insurance company had though stated that it would provide emergency services to the patients in the hospitals on their panel.

It didn’t happen as patients brought with severe chest pain to the four public sector hospitals including the Lady Reading Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex and the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology in Peshawar and the Saudi Group of Teaching Hospital in Swat, were not entertained as they were previously handled.

All the four hospitals had suspended primary PCI after the insurance company halted its free health services.

The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had initiated the Sehat Card Plus programme in the province in 2018-19.

The company had earlier in April this year suspended its services when the caretaker government led by the elderly Mohammad Azam Khan had failed to make payments to the insurance company.

At that time, the government was supposed to pay Rs14 billion to the company.

The company on that occasion announced it would restore services if the government paid Rs2 billion and make the remaining payment later after the Eid.

The company later restored its services when the government paid it Rs1 billion.

The insurance company at that time on the commitment from the chief secretary resumed their services and issued a notification by asking their employees to facilitate the patients.

However, the company officials said the provincial government did not fulfill their promise to make further payments, prompting the service provider to suspend their coverage from May 9.

“The government didn’t pay Rs2 billion arrears for March and Rs4 billion for April and now they have to pay Rs4 billion for May,” an official of the company said.

He said the arrears had now risen to Rs28 billion and it was not possible for the company to continue its free health services.

“The government didn’t fulfil its commitment and failed to make payment. It seems the government is either not willing to continue with the current policy of free health services or then it doesn’t have funds for the programme,” an official of the insurance company told The News.