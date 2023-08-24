The inner side of the Senate building can be seen while the house is in session. — Facebook/Senate

ISLAMABAD: The government possesses no mechanism to check the assets declared by bureaucrats, Special Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Awais Manzoor Sumra, disclosed before the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenues, which met under Senator Saleem Mandviwalla here at the Parliament House, was told by the special secretary finance that in the absence of a mechanism for scrutinizing the assets of bureaucrats, it led to promotions of officers at certain times.

Senator Saadia Abbasi from PMLN stated that assets of parliamentarians were disclosed, then why not by the bureaucrats.

The special secretary finance replied that it required amendments to the rules of Establishment Division. The committee members were of the view that the assets of bureaucrats must be disclosed after getting approval of the government as was being done in the case of politicians. The Senate Committee was briefed on consistent fluctuations in dollar price. Dr Inayat Hussain, Deputy Governor, SBP, pointed out that rising demand of dollars among the masses and removal of restrictions on imports are the primary drivers in dollars fluctuations. The chairman of the committee was of the opinion that the SBP should take precautionary measures to ensure dollar stability and discourage masses from unnecessary dollars purchases. Additionally, he highlighted the matter of LCs opening to import EV cars and maintained the government should prioritize import of EV cars over the average fuel cars as it will contribute to averting the climate crisis. Furthermore, the Senate body deliberated on the question related to status of assets declared by officers of Inland Revenue and Customs at the time of appointment and their current status.

Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee inquired about the mechanism to monitor the assets of inland officers. The chairman FBR said that officers failing to declare their assets would not be eligible for performance allowance and promotion. However, there is currently no specific mechanism in place to verify the assets of inland and customs officers, he added. The committee recommended that the FBR should develop a comprehensive mechanism to determine the assets of its officials.

In addition to that, the committee was briefed on the present status of EXIM Bank. Dr. Inayat Hussain, Deputy Governor, SBP, said that Board Members of EXIM Bank have been notified. However, the Bank will become operational on the clearance of FPT forms and documentation of nominated Board Members. The committee directed the SBP to expedite the clearance of FPT forms in the coming two weeks.

While deliberating on the tax evasion of housing societies, the chairman FBR stated that Faisal Town has paid approximately Rs1 billion in tax on its profit. However, the other major players of the housing sector have not filed tax returns, leading to legal disputes in those cases.