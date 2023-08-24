PTI chief wants transfer of cases from IHC to LHC or PHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan while speaking during a public gathering. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to issue directions to transfer all his cases, investigations, inquiries, and trials from the Islamabad High Court to Lahore High Court or Peshawar High Court.

The former premier filed the petition in the apex court under articles 186-A and 187 of the Constitution for the transfer of all cases from the Islamabad High Court to either Lahore High Court or the Peshawar High Court in the interest of justice.

He prayed to the apex court that, in the meantime, the Islamabad High Court be restrained from continuing with the aforesaid proceedings. The PTI chief contended that more than sufficient incontrovertible evidence is available to establish the deep and settled bias of the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court towards him. “It is evident that the IHC chief justice is endeavouring to do everything to keep me behind bars with the intent that I be unable to contest the forthcoming general elections and thus be ousted from the politics of Pakistan,” he submitted.

The PTI chief submitted that the IHC chief justice has shown in the hearing below that he has done his best to achieve the above objective, time and again, denying him rightful and well-deserved rights and privileges due to grave determent and prejudice. “Being the apex judge in the Islamabad High Court, he has been able to determine the fixture of the cases that have come before the IHC to ensure thereby denial of the slightest relief to me,” he added. Imran Khan contended that despite the fact that there was an option to remand the case to any of the 17 other additional sessions judges, the learned IHC CJ chose to invest the authority in the one judge who was biting at the bit to hold him as guilty as charged.