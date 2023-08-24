 
Thursday August 24, 2023
Lahore corps commander house attack case: ATC allows police to arrest Imran

Police filed a petition in the court to conduct an investigation that was approved by the court

By Our Correspondent
August 24, 2023
An activist of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party listens to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech on a phone, in Zaman Park in Lahore on May 13, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday allowed the police to arrest and investigate PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Lahore Corps Commander House burning case. Police filed a petition in the court to conduct an investigation that was approved by the court. Police stated that the PTI chairman was convicted under the Election Act and imprisoned in the Attock Jail.