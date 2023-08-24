Jaranwala tragedy: Interfaith harmony conference seeks speedy trial of culprits

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Faith Harmony Conference in its joint declaration on Wednesday termed Jaranwala tragedy a sad and condemnable act and recommended that the perpetrators should be brought to justice after a thorough investigation.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Bishop Joseph Arshad, Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Amir Mian Muhammad Aslam, Vice Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Nauman Hasher, Maulana Abu Bakr Hameed Sabri, Pastor Emmanuel Khokhar, Father Sylvest Joseph, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Allama Tahir Al Hasan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Sahibzada Saqib Munir, Maulana Afzal Shah Hussaini, Maulana Zulfikar, Maulana Naib Khan and others addressed the conference.

The conference appreciated the federal and provincial governments for announcing reconstruction and rehabilitation of the vandalized churches and houses of the Christian community and demanded an early completion of the entire process.

The conference welcomed the actions and ideas of the prime minister, COAS General Asim Munir, and Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and termed it a ray of hope for the nation.

The religious leadership agreed that there was no room for desecration of any religion and said the teachings of Islam were very clear and explicit in this regard.

In the joint declaration, the religious leadership said investigation into the tragedy should be made public and the culprits tried in a speedy court.

The religious leadership also noted that in order to prevent such incidents in future, the government should prepare a joint strategy and action plan with the leaders of all religions and religious sects.

The joint declaration also noted that the joint committee of the Muslim and Christian leaders was looking into the tragedy from all angles.

The religious leadership also stated that the tragic incident was an attempt by the enemy forces to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Pakistan.

The joint declaration also noted that joint inter-religious and interfaith harmony conferences and gatherings would be held across the country and the people would be guided about inter-religious harmony, interfaith dialogue and Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) and blasphemy laws.