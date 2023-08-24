Rizwana torture incident: IHC accepts plea seeking removal of civil judge Asim Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Wednesday accepted a plea seeking removal of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez for hearing. IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq accepted the plea filed by President Civil Society Islamabad chapter Abdullah Malik and issued notices to the federal government and Advocate General Office.

During the hearing, the judge remarked that though the matter of removing a civil judge was an administrative affair, the court could look at the judicial side too.

The federation must look into the cases of torture on children and child labour, the chief justice IHC remarked.

Later, the Islamabad High Court adjourned the case sine die.

Civil Judge Asim Hafeez’s wife Somia Asim is currently on judicial remand in the Rizwana torture case. Lahore High Court made Civil Judge Asim an OSD following his wife’s trial.

Last month, Rizwana, who used to work as a domestic help at Civil Judge Asim Hafeez’s house in Islamabad, was brought to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sargodha in critical condition reportedly with wounds on her face, head and body that were said to have been caused by a blunt instrument allegedly by the wife of the judge.

The girl also bore burn marks on her body and fractures in her arms and legs.

She was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Lahore General Hospital where she is still taking medical treatment.