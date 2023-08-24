Terrorist killed in S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: One terrorist was killed in a fire exchange which took place between troops and terrorists in general area Ladha, South Waziristan District on night between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area.
Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
